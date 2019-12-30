Tesla rival Nio’s stock surges, but it’s still far below last year’s IPO price

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Tesla Inc. rival Nio Inc.'s stock jumped Monday, thanks to better-than-estimated quarterly numbers and its CEO’s pledge to do better — but the company is still deeply underwater from where it started in 2018. Nio’s stock was up about 25 percent as markets opened. Reuters wrote that the surge came amid the company’s report of third-quarter revenues of 1.84 billion yuan ($263.38 million), up year over year from 1.47 billion yuan. According to Refinitiv, analysts predicted revenue of 1.63 billion… 👓 View full article

