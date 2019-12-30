5G growth, record Tesla deliveries, and streaming war fallout: These are one stock analyst's top 10 predictions for tech in 2020

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

· *Top tech stocks including Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google, commonly known as FAANG stocks, are poised to flex their muscles in 2020, according to Daniel Ives of Wedbush. *

· *A number of "transformational trends" such as 5G, cloud computing, autonomous cars, and streaming will be front and center for Wall... · *Top tech stocks including Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google, commonly known as FAANG stocks, are poised to flex their muscles in 2020, according to Daniel Ives of Wedbush. *· *A number of "transformational trends" such as 5G, cloud computing, autonomous cars, and streaming will be front and center for Wall 👓 View full article

