5G growth, record Tesla deliveries, and streaming war fallout: These are one stock analyst's top 10 predictions for tech in 2020
Monday, 30 December 2019 () · *Top tech stocks including Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google, commonly known as FAANG stocks, are poised to flex their muscles in 2020, according to Daniel Ives of Wedbush. *
· *A number of "transformational trends" such as 5G, cloud computing, autonomous cars, and streaming will be front and center for Wall...
On the show today: The Boeing Starliner OFT took off but didn't achieve the orbit needed to dock with ISS; Facebook data leak exposes 267 million account IDs; Jeff Bezos wants send broadband satellites..