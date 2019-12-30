Louisville Slugger Field to get first major overhaul Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Louisville Slugger Field is set for its first major facelift in the ballpark’s 20 year history. Plans filed last week with Metro Planning and Design Services by Louisville-based architecture firm Carman outline an ambitious $7.2 million renovation that would take more than two years to complete. The plan includes several changes that will drastically alter the look of the ballpark. Those include: Replacing four sections of seats along right field with lawn terraced seating; Demolishing the right… 👓 View full article

