Louisville Slugger Field to get first major overhaul

bizjournals Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Louisville Slugger Field is set for its first major facelift in the ballpark’s 20 year history. Plans filed last week with Metro Planning and Design Services by Louisville-based architecture firm Carman outline an ambitious $7.2 million renovation that would take more than two years to complete. The plan includes several changes that will drastically alter the look of the ballpark. Those include: Replacing four sections of seats along right field with lawn terraced seating; Demolishing the right…
First responders vs. LS Warriors baseball game [Video]First responders vs. LS Warriors baseball game

Local first responders will take the field this weekend against the only sponsored amputee baseball team in the country. The LS Warriors National Amputee Baseball Team are sponsored by Louisville..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:35Published

