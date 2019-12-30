Global  

President Trump to make campaign appearance in downtown Milwaukee Jan. 14

bizjournals Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump is appearing in a key battleground state in two weeks at the same time as a Democratic presidential debate in Iowa and a Milwaukee Bucks game two blocks away in downtown Milwaukee, according to WTMJ-AM (620), the Milwaukee Business Journal's radio partner. The Trump campaign announced on its website Monday that President Trump will hold a campaign rally Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The rally will happen at the same time as the Democratic debate at…
