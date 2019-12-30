Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Year Honours: Holocaust survivor Bob Narev gets second honour

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
New Year Honours: Holocaust survivor Bob Narev gets second honourGerman-Jewish Holocaust survivor Bob Narev is fighting what he sees as a declining and often absent knowledge about the horrors of the Nazi regime.Recycling a quote that Winston Churchill once adopted, he says "those who forget...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised?

New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised? 00:51

 Household names from the worlds of showbusiness, sport and politics have been recognised alongside a glittering array of figures from the arts, sciences and charity in the New Year Honours list. British-born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John is made a dame for services to charity, cancer research...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato honours sobriety with new tattoo [Video]Demi Lovato honours sobriety with new tattoo

Demi Lovato has a new tattoo in honour of her sobriety journey, as she has the word "survivor" inked onto her neck following her near-fatal overdose last year.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

'Be The Change Makers'; Holocaust Survivor Speaks To Glenbard West High School Students [Video]'Be The Change Makers'; Holocaust Survivor Speaks To Glenbard West High School Students

Joyce Wagner, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, provided real-life context to the Glendbard West High School Theatre production of "The Diary of Anne Frank."

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Year Honours: Holocaust survivor and stabbed PC recognised

Renate Collins escaped the Nazis as a child and PC Graham Budd was stabbed by a drug dealer.
BBC News

Sussex holocaust survivor recognised in New Year's Honours List

A HOLOCAUST survivor, an inexhaustible charity fundraiser and a gypsy activist are among those to be honoured this year.
The Argus

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewZealandNewsV

NewZealandNewsV New Year Honours: Holocaust survivor Bob Narev gets second honour https://t.co/ohV5G19Zgc :Auto pickup by wikyou 11 hours ago

VeraSch28725027

Vera Schmidt New Year Honours: Holocaust survivor Bob Narev gets second honour, via @nzherald https://t.co/IetMwspYzL 16 hours ago

c_waudby

Carolyn Waudby Holocaust survivor gets British Empire Medal in New Year Honours https://t.co/DXvC0UGwZ6 1 day ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions New Year Honours: Holocaust survivor and stabbed PC recognised - BBC S... https://t.co/B0sfjdKBLq 1 day ago

anneherald

Anne Gibson New Year Honours: Holocaust survivor Bob Narev gets second honour - NZ Herald https://t.co/MQRvVQsJBb 2 days ago

Ca_Griffith

Carolyn Griffith RT @Lymingtontimes: Honours for Holocaust survivor, @RNLI volunteer and youth supporter https://t.co/MZNbKNdEQO 2 days ago

Lymingtontimes

Advertiser & Times #NewYearHonours for Holocaust survivor, RNLI volunteer and youth supporter https://t.co/MZNbKNvgfo 2 days ago

EdgbastonPriory

Edgbaston Priory We would like to congratulate one of our members, Mindu Hornick, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year Hon… https://t.co/vWCLzOM6o8 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.