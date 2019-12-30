Ford says one of its electric 2021 Mustang models has already sold out

Ford Motor Co. said its electric 2021 Mustang Mach-E First Edition sport utility vehicle has sold out less than two months after its unveiling. The Michigan auto maker (NYSE: F) said reservations for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E First Edition SUV, which made its debut Nov. 17 at an event in Los Angeles, are full, although other models like the Premium edition and the GT are still available for pre-order. Ford has said it is limited to 50,000 vehicles in the first 12 months of production. More…



Recent related videos from verified sources Look At How Big An American 'Compact Car' Was 40 Years Ago | Jalopnik One of the reasons why I like going carspotting is the juxtapositions you find completely by chance. In this case, here are two green American “compact cars” parked right next to each other in.. Credit: Gizmodo Duration: 05:19Published 2 weeks ago The Engineering Behind The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jalopnik The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a huge deal. It’s the first high-volume Ford built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, marking what could be a major inflection point for the company as the.. Credit: Gizmodo Duration: 19:15Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ford says reservations for its new electric Mustang are full Ford Motor Co. said on Monday reservations for the first edition of its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach E, are full.

Reuters 13 hours ago



Ford says electric Mustang SUV represents a new era Ford has introduced the Mustang Mach-E, an electric-powered SUV that's part of the company's $11.5 billion investment in clea -More-

SmartBrief 15 hours ago



