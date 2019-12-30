Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tesla delivers first batch of China-made cars

Japan Today Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Tesla delivered its first batch of China-made cars on Monday, less than a year after the electric vehicle company broke ground on its first plant outside the United…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Tesla Begins Rolling Out Model 3 Cars Made In China

Tesla Begins Rolling Out Model 3 Cars Made In China 00:30

 Bay Area-based electric car maker Tesla is rolling out its first Model 3 sedans made in a factory in Shanghai, China starting Monday. (12/30/19)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla set for first delivery of China-made cars [Video]Tesla set for first delivery of China-made cars

Less than a year after construction started, Tesla&apos;s first Chinese factory is about to start delivering cars. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Tesla Secures Billions In Loans From Chinese Banks [Video]Tesla Secures Billions In Loans From Chinese Banks

A regulatory filing shows that Tesla entered into agreements with Chinese lenders. According to Reuters, they agreed to a secured term loan facility of up to 9 billion yuan, or $1.29 billion. Tesla..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla Delivers First China-Built Cars

Marking a milestone, Tesla Inc. delivered its first set of cars built in China Gigafactory 3, its first plant outside the United States. The luxury electric car...
RTTNews

EV maker Nio struggles to grow as Tesla delivers first China-made cars

Nio has been a darling of China's fledgling EV market for a few years, but it appears to be facing an uncertain future. The company has reported third quarter...
engadget


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.