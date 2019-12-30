Global  

California companies are rushing to find female board members

SFGate Monday, 30 December 2019
In the early 1990s, Bill Entringer, then chief executive of Selective Insurance, decided he wanted Joan Lamm-Tennant — a tenured professor at Villanova University with a doctorate in finance — to join his board.

Lamm-Tennant had never served on a board before and certainly didn’t have the letters CEO on her resume.

Without that kind of background, a search firm “would have never called me,” Lamm-Tennant said. Entringer appointed her anyway — the company’s first and only female director.

Fast forward almost three decades and things are starting to change.

In September 2018, California became the first state to legally compel corporate board diversity with a law mandating that every public company in the state have at least one female director by the end of 2019. The law set off a scramble to find hundreds of female directors, many of whom don’t fit the traditional mold.

If companies fail to comply with that mandate, they face a one-time fine of $100,000.

By the end of 2021, the law’s requirements get stricter, compelling companies with five board members to have at least two female directors and at least three on six-person boards. If companies continue to break the law, they face a steeper penalty of $300,000 for every seat that should be filled by a woman.

The text of the law, signed by former Gov. Jerry Brown, cites several studies that found an association between diverse boards and enhanced company performance, though researchers also emphasized that the link wasn’t evidence of cause and effect.

For years, governments across Europe have been pushing similar efforts, with Norway becoming the world’s first country to put in place a gender quota in 2008, and France, Germany, Spain and Italy following suit.

But the California mandate isn’t...
