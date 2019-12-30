Global  

Portland ranks among most affordable cities to launch startups

bizjournals Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Entrepreneurs with million-dollar ideas but lacking a Bay Area budget might consider Portland. San Francisco insurance company Embroker pegged Portland as one of the 10 most affordable U.S. cities to launch a startup. Its conclusions are based on factors including rents, median base salary, fees and corporate taxes. Portland joins Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Dallas, Louisville and Denver among places offering hospitable startup environments. "Portland is more than just a haven for hipsters and critically…
