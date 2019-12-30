Portland ranks among most affordable cities to launch startups

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Entrepreneurs with million-dollar ideas but lacking a Bay Area budget might consider Portland. San Francisco insurance company Embroker pegged Portland as one of the 10 most affordable U.S. cities to launch a startup. Its conclusions are based on factors including rents, median base salary, fees and corporate taxes. Portland joins Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Dallas, Louisville and Denver among places offering hospitable startup environments. "Portland is more than just a haven for hipsters and critically… 👓 View full article

