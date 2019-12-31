UK to raise National Living Wage by 6.2%, finance minister Javid says - The Sun

Britain will increase the National Living Wage, a mandatory minimum wage, by 6.2% to 8.72 pounds per hour from April, finance minister Sajid Javid said in an article for The Sun newspaper on Monday.

