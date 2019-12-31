Global  

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, facing Japan trial, arrives in Beirut

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, has arrived in Beirut, a close friend said Monday. He apparently jumped bail. It was not clear how Ghosn left Japan where he was under surveillance and is expected to face trial in April 2020.
Former Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Beirut, Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A close friends says former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan, has arrived in Beirut. It was not clear how Ghosn, who...
Seattle Times

Ex-Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Arrives in Beirut With Japan Trial Pending


TIME


Phil8703

Mr P RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Former Nissan and Renault chief Carlos Ghosn confirms he has fled from house arrest in Japan and is now in Lebanon.… 9 seconds ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: Ex-Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Jumps Bail, Flees to Beirut #News": https://t.co/Oxa74aEfzi 29 seconds ago

giulioenrico

Giulio B., PhD 🇪🇺🇮🇹 RT @simondenyer: Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon, slams Japan’s justice system https://t.co/HTHzfUecFt 34 seconds ago

FrenchJeanGuy1

FrenchJeanGuy RT @KathleenHicks: #CarlosGhosn, Fallen Nissan Boss, Flees Japan to Escape ‘Political Persecution’ - The New York Times https://t.co/PL3j3D… 36 seconds ago

Jonahresistsgop

Jonah resists ✌👭👶😺🐹🌊☎🍕🇺🇸🆘 Drump should take a clue from this and flee before we come to put him in jail...because we will. Carlos Ghosn, Fa… https://t.co/RcAfXECsld 2 minutes ago

kutbicom

ibrahim kutbi Carlos Ghosn, Fallen Nissan Boss, Flees Japan to Escape ‘Political Persecution’ https://t.co/RFhX11qZg0 2 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn says he escaped injustice, left Japan https://t.co/8qSBR2L41U 4 minutes ago

sajid_monsoori

Sajid Monsoori RT @IndianExpress: Carlos Ghosn, fallen Nissan boss, has fled Japan for Lebanon https://t.co/QBmPMwqJqV 4 minutes ago

