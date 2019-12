mysouthend RT @IndMediaGroup: Carlos Ghosn: Former Nissan chairman awaiting trial flees Japan despite travel ban #carlos_ghosn #Lebanon #Nissan #Japan… 11 seconds ago IRTEZA RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Nissan's former chief Carlos Ghosn, who fled house arrest in Japan, met the president of Lebanon after his ar… 59 seconds ago owhy3 RT @telebusiness: "I'm now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed and ba… 3 minutes ago Pandora P. Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Says He Left Japan Because of ‘Injustice’ https://t.co/GFpRxLL0Yo https://t.co/D52PwA7iZi 4 minutes ago GIWA.S.A RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Nissan's former chief Carlos Ghosn confirms that he has fled house arrest in Japan and arrived in Lebanon, wh… 4 minutes ago p9lli✳ RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Former Nissan and Renault chief Carlos Ghosn confirms he has fled from house arrest in Japan and is now in Lebanon.… 4 minutes ago MI11-JPNエムアイイレブン🛰A.L.5781🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸🇯🇵 Carlos Ghosn flees Japan: 'I have escaped injustice' says former Nissan chairman after arriving in Beirut… https://t.co/6L84FurIO7 5 minutes ago Europa News Carlos Ghosn: Former Nissan chairman awaiting trial flees Japan despite travel ban #carlos_ghosn #Lebanon #Nissan… https://t.co/Zft2JnoU0j 8 minutes ago