Reliance starts kirana-led retail venture Jio Mart

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has gone live with its most-ambitious last mile hyperlocal kirana-led retail project — Jio Mart, and this is expected to take on online grocery specialists — Bigbasket and Grofers, and large e-tailers with grocerydelivery plans, such as Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart.
