PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended: CBDT

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The last date for the mandatory linking of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till March next year, the CBDT said on Monday. The earlier deadline was Tuesday, December 31. This is the eighth time that the Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar.
