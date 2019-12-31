Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

RIL, L&T, CIFC top New Year stock picks

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Reliance Industries, L&T and Minda Industries, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC) and KEC International among others have been recommended as the 'New Year Stock Picks' for 2020 by a leading brokerage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Top concerts on New Year's Eve

Top concerts on New Year's Eve 00:37

 Here are some of the top concerts on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands Of Fireworks Set Up For New Year In Downtown Denver [Video]Thousands Of Fireworks Set Up For New Year In Downtown Denver

The New Year's Eve fireworks show on the 16th Street Mall is the highlight for hundreds in downtown Denver.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:52Published

How to fight that New Year's hangover [Video]How to fight that New Year's hangover

It's almost tome to ring in the new year! If you're like many around the world, you might be participating in several toasts on New Year's Eve. Reporter Jeremy Roth has tips on how to get over that..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ADVERTORIAL: A new car for the new year - these are our top picks to suit every need

ADVERTORIAL: A new car for the new year - these are our top picks to suit every needDecember 27 to January 12 will see substantial savings across 12 Platinum Motor Group branches
Western Daily Press

Tips to better manage your finances: Poll finds getting out of debt still a top New Year’s resolution for Canadians

With the New Year just days away, Canadians are making it a priority to find a way to reduce their debt in 2020, according to an annual poll by CIBC.
CTV News Also reported by •Business Wire

Tweets about this

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ RIL, L&T, CIFC top New Year stock picks - Outlook India: RIL, L&T, CIFC top New Year stock picks  Outlook India… https://t.co/k3pANlBaXM 13 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next #RelianceIndustries, #LT and #MindaIndustries, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (#CIFC) and… https://t.co/x2T6766hzU 13 hours ago

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ RIL, L&T, CIFC top New Year stock picks - https://t.co/11UBM675mz: RIL, L&T, CIFC top New Year stock picks  … https://t.co/wKQvaKKHU2 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.