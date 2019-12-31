Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach 737 Max aircraft compensation deal

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Turkish Airlines and Boeing have come to an agreement concerning compensation for certain losses caused by grounded and undelivered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the Turkish airline said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Southwest Airlines Will Share $125 Million Settlement From Boeing With Employees [Video]Southwest Airlines Will Share $125 Million Settlement From Boeing With Employees

The Dallas-based airline said Thursday it had reached a confidential agreement with Boeing for a portion of financial damages following two fatal crashes of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines and the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:18Published

Hudson CEO on Holiday Travel, Strength of the Consumer and Technology [Video]Hudson CEO on Holiday Travel, Strength of the Consumer and Technology

Hudson visited the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the company rebranded itself. CEO Roger Fordyce talked to TheStreet about the company's rebrand, holiday travel, the impact from the..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkish Airlines says reaches compensation deal over Boeing 737 MAX

Turkish Airlines has agreed a compensation deal with planemaker Boeing Co over the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX following two fatal crashes, the carrier said...
Reuters

United Airlines again pushes back Boeing 737 Max's projected return

United Airlines said Dec. 20 that it will extend the removal of the troubled Boeing 737 Max aircraft from its flight schedule through June 4, 2020, nearly three...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bewickwren

🇵🇹Common Raven🇺🇸 Turkish #Airlines and #Boeing agreed on #compensation for losses caused by grounded + undelivered #737Max Hurriyet… https://t.co/0MXzi1wncq 13 minutes ago

FinanceUSA_News

Finance Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach 737 Max aircraft compensation deal #Finance https://t.co/e4LdlWoj5u https://t.co/Deuv2YH2ep 14 minutes ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Turkish Airlines says reaches compensation deal over Boeing 737 MAX - https://t.co/2kRvftRvOL 30 minutes ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal https://t.co/z4T9nqkoAT #Companies https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #161 30 minutes ago

theGBJournal

theG&BJournal Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal on 737 MAX aircraft - https://t.co/3uBPTSF59F https://t.co/t5d7ptcuDK 50 minutes ago

poandpo

POST Online Media Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal https://t.co/z4T9nqkoAT #Companies https://t.co/eQQT8822Zi #810 55 minutes ago

BagalueSunab

Caribbean disaster RT @IndependentNGR: Turkish Airlines, Boeing Reach Compensation Deal On 737 MAX Aircraft https://t.co/dpvSy4krvV https://t.co/pvMx2qQ6mF 59 minutes ago

IndependentNGR

Independent Nigeria Turkish Airlines, Boeing Reach Compensation Deal On 737 MAX Aircraft https://t.co/dpvSy4krvV https://t.co/pvMx2qQ6mF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.