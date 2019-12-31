Global  

OPPO eyes 100mn 'make in India' units, flagship stores in 2020

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO aims to manufacture 100 million handsets in India by the end of 2020, a top company executive said on Tuesday, adding that the year would also see an aggressive retail push to let more people experience flagship devices.
