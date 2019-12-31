FTSE 100 tipped to slip lower in New Year's Eve trading

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

The FTSE 100 has been tipped to tumble on New Year’s Eve, as an element of caution reigned for the last days of trading for 2019. London’s blue chip shares index is expected to fall almost 30 points, according to spread-betters using the IG platform, which would extend the losses seen at the start of the week. This follows an 11-day winning streak in the run up to Christmas as the pound has picked back up, now at $1.3116. Tuesday will only be a half-day session on the London Stock Exchange, with trading closing at 12.30pm. A fall from the FTSE would track the moves seen overnight on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones sank 183 points or 0.6% to 28,462.14, with the S&P down 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite falling 0.7%. These declines came before the White House’s trade adviser said in a TV interview that he expected a trade deal with China could be signed within “within the next week or so”. There were also reports in the South China Morning Post that Washington has invited a delegation from Beijing to travel to the US this weekend to sign a deal. Back in the UK, the business headlines will be dominated by Downing Street’s announcement that the minimum wage will be increased from the start of April, with over-25s in line to receive an increase from £8.21 an hour to £8.72. Around the markets: The pound: US$1.3118, flat Gold: US$1,514 per ounce, up 0.2% Brent crude: US$66.59 per barrel, down 0.1% Business headlines The Guardian - White House expecting agreement with China 'within next week or so' Financial Times - EU commissioner casts doubt on Johnson’s Brexit deal deadline Financial Times - Low-paid workers to get 6.2% rise in living wage The Guardian - TSB staff sacked over gaming of customer compensation system The Times - Next tribute to former chief executive Sir David Jones The Times - Go west: buyers put Bristol in hot demand 👓 View full article

