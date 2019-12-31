Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

FTSE 100 tipped to slip lower in New Year's Eve trading

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The FTSE 100 has been tipped to tumble on New Year’s Eve, as an element of caution reigned for the last days of trading for 2019. London’s blue chip shares index is expected to fall almost 30 points, according to spread-betters using the IG platform, which would extend the losses seen at the start of the week. This follows an 11-day winning streak in the run up to Christmas as the pound has picked back up, now at $1.3116. Tuesday will only be a half-day session on the London Stock Exchange, with trading closing at 12.30pm. A fall from the FTSE would track the moves seen overnight on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones sank 183 points or 0.6% to 28,462.14, with the S&P down 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite falling 0.7%. These declines came before the White House’s trade adviser said in a TV interview that he expected a trade deal with China could be signed within “within the next week or so”.  There were also reports in the South China Morning Post that Washington has invited a delegation from Beijing to travel to the US this weekend to sign a deal. Back in the UK, the business headlines will be dominated by Downing Street’s announcement that the minimum wage will be increased from the start of April, with over-25s in line to receive an increase from £8.21 an hour to £8.72. Around the markets: The pound: US$1.3118, flat Gold: US$1,514 per ounce, up 0.2% Brent crude: US$66.59 per barrel, down 0.1% Business headlines The Guardian - White House expecting agreement with China 'within next week or so' Financial Times - EU commissioner casts doubt on Johnson’s Brexit deal deadline Financial Times - Low-paid workers to get 6.2% rise in living wage The Guardian - TSB staff sacked over gaming of customer compensation system The Times - Next tribute to former chief executive Sir David Jones The Times - Go west: buyers put Bristol in hot demand
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
News video: Drinking responsibly over New Year's

Drinking responsibly over New Year's

 The California Highway Patrol Maximum Enforcement Period starts on New Year's Eve and goes through New Year's Day.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sgt. Hoskins New Year's Eve safety tips [Video]Sgt. Hoskins New Year's Eve safety tips

Sgt. Hoskins New Year's Eve safety tips

Credit: KQTVPublished

New Year's Eve in downtown Utica [Video]New Year's Eve in downtown Utica

Bank of Utica hosts its first New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Utica on Genesee Street.

Credit: WKTVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

How to Stream Fox’s ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’

If you’re not in the mood for the standard New Year’s Eve fare of Ryan Seacrest on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” or Anderson Cooper on CNN,...
The Wrap Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Asian shares track Wall Street retreat as year winds down

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were lower in quiet New Year's Eve trading on Tuesday, with many markets closed. The declines tracked a broad retreat overnight on...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •RTTNewsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.