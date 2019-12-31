Global  

The Carlos Ghosn saga: 13 rollercoaster months

France 24 Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut from Japan where he was facing trial over financial misconduct charges, the latest twist in a saga that has gripped the business world since his arrest in November last year.
