VMware completes $2.7bn Pivotal Software acquisition

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
San Francisco, Dec 31 (IANS) Enterprise software major VMware has completed the acquisition of US-based Pivotal Software, a leading Cloud-native platform provider for $2.7 billion.
VMware completes $2.7 billion Pivotal acquisition

VMware is closing the year with a significant new component in its arsenal. Today it announced it has closed the $2.7 billion Pivotal acquisition it originally...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: VMware completes Pivotal acquisition

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am...
TechCrunch


