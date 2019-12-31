VMware completes $2.7bn Pivotal Software acquisition

VMware is closing the year with a significant new component in its arsenal. Today it announced it has closed the $2.7 billion Pivotal acquisition it originally...

Daily Crunch: VMware completes Pivotal acquisition The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am...

TechCrunch 15 hours ago



