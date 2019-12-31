Global  

Sensex down 100 points as banking, auto stocks fall

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices slumped on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex trading 100 points lower. Decline in banking, auto and IT stocks dragged the indices lower.
