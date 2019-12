Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has teamed with courier services provider Postmates Inc. to sue California challenging the constitutionality of a new law, known as Assembly Bill 5, or AB5, targeting gig economy companies. The new law is set to take effect in the New Year, on Wednesday. They demand to block the AB5 worker-protection bill.