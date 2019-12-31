Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Government has identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects: Sitharaman

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government has identified infrastructure projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore spread across 23 ministries, 18 states and union territories with another Rs 3 lakh crore of projects likely to come from the states.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs

Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs 05:28

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as part of the government's push in the infrastructure sector.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Refunds of direct tax, indirect tax amount to Rs 2.2 lakh crore this year Revenue Secretary [Video]Refunds of direct tax, indirect tax amount to Rs 2.2 lakh crore this year Revenue Secretary

Refunds of direct tax, indirect tax amount to Rs 2.2 lakh crore this year Revenue Secretary

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published

Anything can happen in cricket and politics: Nitin Gadkari [Video]Anything can happen in cricket and politics: Nitin Gadkari

While addressing a gathering in Mumbai on November 14, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reacted to Maharashtra power tussle and said that anything can happen in cricket and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Govt unveils Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects for next 5 years

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects to be implemented in the...
Sify

Nirmala Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore of infra projects for next 5 years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled ₹102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as
Hindu


Tweets about this

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Government has identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects: Sitharaman https://t.co/w7gp7SGiiH 3 minutes ago

Vinaykumar_bjp

विनय कुमार गुप्ता RT @chetanbragta: Finance Minister @nsitharaman ji today unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in… 26 minutes ago

NewsLiveGhy

NEWS LIVE Government has identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects: Sitharaman https://t.co/QjBOax3zhw 38 minutes ago

rohit_l

Rohit Lal Indian government plans massive $140 billion infrastructure spending plan over next 5 years https://t.co/UpM0pemiSx 50 minutes ago

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News Sitharaman: Government has identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects https://t.co/canm09orHO via @DynamiteNews_ 1 hour ago

NaxatraNewsOdia

Naxatra News Government has identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects: Sitharaman : Read More at :… https://t.co/U6y816Ov8E 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Government has identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects: Sitharaman https://t.co/kQQZW2lSI6 2 hours ago

chetanbragta

Chetan Bragta Finance Minister @nsitharaman ji today unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implement… https://t.co/ShghDoEftW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.