Government has identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects: Sitharaman

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government has identified infrastructure projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore spread across 23 ministries, 18 states and union territories with another Rs 3 lakh crore of projects likely to come from the states. 👓 View full article

