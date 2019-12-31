Global  

Here’s what Kroger has on its plate for 2020

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Kroger Co. is facing off with its rivals on all sides. Here are a handful of areas Kroger will emphasize as the calendar turns to 2020.
Kroger Says Facebook Posts Claiming Free Groceries Are Fake

Supermarket chain Kroger Co. denied that it is giving away free groceries for a year, and said Facebook posts claiming so were fake. The fake Kroger page on...
RTTNews Also reported by •bizjournals

