DBJ 2019 events year in review: Most Admired CEO, Best Places to Work and CFOs of the Year

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
As part of its 2019 events, the Dallas Business Journal honored over 300 North Texas business leaders, companies and deals. Let's take a look back at the events in the last four months of the year. In September, the DBJ honored its newest class from its Most Admired CEOs Awards. These 18 CEOs, who work in a range of industries from architecture to finance, manufacturing, health care, real estate, technology and more, are being honored not only for impressive stewardship of their companies…
