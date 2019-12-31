Global  

Qatar's state investor also part of Tencent's Universal deal

Reuters Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is another member of the Tencent-led consortium buying a 10% stake in Vivendi's Universal Music Group, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Singapore's GIC part of consortium investing in Vivendi's Universal Music: source

Singapore's state investor GIC is part of the consortium led by China's Tencent that's buying up to 20% of Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG), according to a...
Reuters

Vivendi sells minority stake in Universal to Tencent consortium

A consortium led by Tencent agreed to buy up to 20% of Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) in a deal that values the world's largest music label at 30 billion...
Reuters India

