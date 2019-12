Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 6 minutes ago )

A Kansas police officer, who claimed that a local McDonald's served him a cup of coffee with an attached vulgar and insulting message, has resigned after it was found out that he made up the story. Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday confirmed that the officer is no longer in service. The fast food giant was facing severe criticism after the news of the bad treatment at a local store emerged. 👓 View full article