Netflix Lists Its Most Popular Releases Of 2019

Online video streaming giant Netflix has released the top-ten lists of the most popular series, films and documentaries released on its platform in the U.S. in 2019. "Murder Mystery" topped the list of the most popular releases of 2019 in the U.S., followed by science fiction horror web television series "Stranger Things 3", and action thriller film "6 Underground" directed by Michael Bay.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Streaming Releases in December 2019 December is going to be full of great new shows and films! Welcome to Watchmojo, and today we're looking at the best upcoming steaming service releases of December 2019, including Apple TV, Netflix,.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:58Published on November 27, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources 'Murder Mystery' and 'Stranger Things' Dominates Netflix's Most Popular Releases of 2019 Ryan Reynolds' action film '6 Underground' falls into the third place, while Martin Scorsese's mob movie 'The Irishman' rounds up the top five in the end-of-year...

AceShowbiz 10 hours ago



Netflix says 'Murder Mystery' its most popular U.S. release in 2019 Netflix Inc's original film "Murder Mystery," starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, topped a list of the streaming service's most popular releases of 2019...

Reuters 1 day ago





Tweets about this