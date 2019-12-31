Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Netflix Lists Its Most Popular Releases Of 2019

RTTNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Online video streaming giant Netflix has released the top-ten lists of the most popular series, films and documentaries released on its platform in the U.S. in 2019. "Murder Mystery" topped the list of the most popular releases of 2019 in the U.S., followed by science fiction horror web television series "Stranger Things 3", and action thriller film "6 Underground" directed by Michael Bay.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Most Popular Shows On Netflix From 2019

Most Popular Shows On Netflix From 2019 00:36

 Most Popular Shows On Netflix From 2019

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Streaming Releases in December 2019 [Video]Top 10 Streaming Releases in December 2019

December is going to be full of great new shows and films! Welcome to Watchmojo, and today we're looking at the best upcoming steaming service releases of December 2019, including Apple TV, Netflix,..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Murder Mystery' and 'Stranger Things' Dominates Netflix's Most Popular Releases of 2019

Ryan Reynolds' action film '6 Underground' falls into the third place, while Martin Scorsese's mob movie 'The Irishman' rounds up the top five in the end-of-year...
AceShowbiz

Netflix says 'Murder Mystery' its most popular U.S. release in 2019

Netflix Inc's original film "Murder Mystery," starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, topped a list of the streaming service's most popular releases of 2019...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.