Ford already sold out of one 2021 electric Mustang model

Ford Motor Co. said its electric 2021 Mustang Mach-E First Edition sport utility vehicle has sold out less than two months after its unveiling. The Michigan auto maker (NYSE: F) said reservations for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E First Edition SUV, which made its debut Nov. 17 at an event in Los Angeles, are full, although other models like the Premium edition and the GT are still available for pre-order. Ford has said it is limited to 50,000 vehicles in the first 12 months of production.


