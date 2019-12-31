Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ford already sold out of one 2021 electric Mustang model

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Ford Motor Co. said its electric 2021 Mustang Mach-E First Edition sport utility vehicle has sold out less than two months after its unveiling. The Michigan auto maker (NYSE: F) said reservations for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E First Edition SUV, which made its debut Nov. 17 at an event in Los Angeles, are full, although other models like the Premium edition and the GT are still available for pre-order. Ford has said it is limited to 50,000 vehicles in the first 12 months of production. More…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Look At How Big An American 'Compact Car' Was 40 Years Ago | Jalopnik [Video]Look At How Big An American 'Compact Car' Was 40 Years Ago | Jalopnik

One of the reasons why I like going carspotting is the juxtapositions you find completely by chance. In this case, here are two green American “compact cars” parked right next to each other in..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 05:19Published

The Engineering Behind The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jalopnik [Video]The Engineering Behind The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jalopnik

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a huge deal. It’s the first high-volume Ford built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, marking what could be a major inflection point for the company as the..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 19:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Mustang Mach-E's extended range battery is a popular option

While Ford hasn't revealed exactly how many people are lining up to pre-order the Mustang Mach-E, the company has released some stats showing which versions...
engadget Also reported by •Reuters

Ford says reservations for its new electric Mustang are full

Ford Motor Co. said on Monday reservations for the first edition of its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach E, are full.
Reuters


Tweets about this

bishal_ghimire

Bishal Ghimire Ford says one of its electric 2021 Mustang models has already sold out - L.A. Biz https://t.co/qQ1eXyT9i0 12 hours ago

HerbieConnected

Hermann Hänle The First Edition model of the @Ford Mustang Mach-E may already be sold out, according to the official website. It… https://t.co/eHTdPb5xCQ 1 day ago

Social_Juergen

[email protected] The First Edition model of the @Ford Mustang Mach-E may already be sold out, according to the official website. It… https://t.co/oQZChEV5bA 6 days ago

BenediktKroemek

Benedikt Krömeke The First Edition model of the @Ford Mustang Mach-E may already be sold out, according to the official website. It… https://t.co/kyVNnj77q1 6 days ago

Bytebomb

Andreas F. Klauser The First Edition model of the @Ford Mustang Mach-E may already be sold out, according to the official website. It… https://t.co/8RwDR602x5 1 week ago

jdeazlor

Javier de Azlor The First Edition model of the @Ford Mustang Mach-E may already be sold out, according to the official website. It… https://t.co/4jd3Rsthy3 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.