A Tencent-led consortium buys 10% of Universal Music, valuing the world's biggest music firm at $34 billion

Business Insider Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A Tencent-led consortium buys 10% of Universal Music, valuing the world's biggest music firm at $34 billion· *A group led by Tencent is buying a 10% stake in Vivendi's Universal Music Group for 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), both companies announced Tuesday.*
· *The sale values the world's largest music company at 30 billion euros ($33.6 billion).*
· *The consortium of investors holds the option to boost their stake to as much...
News video: Vivendi sells Universal Music stake to Tencent consortium

Vivendi sells Universal Music stake to Tencent consortium 01:13

 A consortium led by Tencent has agreed to buy up to 20% of Vivendi's Universal Music Group. The deal, which values the world's largest music label at $34 billion, will increase the Chinese company's clout on the global market. David Pollard reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Consortium Including Tencent Music Entertainment Group Proposed to Acquire Equity Interests in Universal Music Group

Consortium Including Tencent Music Entertainment Group Proposed to Acquire Equity Interests in Universal Music GroupSHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music," "TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the innovative online...
PR Newswire Asia Also reported by •The WrapBillboard.com

Vivendi sells minority stake in Universal to Tencent consortium

A consortium led by Tencent agreed to buy up to 20% of Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) in a deal that values the world's largest music label at 30 billion...
Reuters India Also reported by •The WrapBillboard.com

