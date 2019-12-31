A Tencent-led consortium buys 10% of Universal Music, valuing the world's biggest music firm at $34 billion
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () · *A group led by Tencent is buying a 10% stake in Vivendi's Universal Music Group for 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), both companies announced Tuesday.*
· *The sale values the world's largest music company at 30 billion euros ($33.6 billion).*
· *The consortium of investors holds the option to boost their stake to as much...
A consortium led by Tencent has agreed to buy up to 20% of Vivendi's Universal Music Group. The deal, which values the world's largest music label at $34 billion, will increase the Chinese company's clout on the global market. David Pollard reports.
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music," "TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the innovative online... PR Newswire Asia Also reported by •The Wrap •Billboard.com
A consortium led by Tencent agreed to buy up to 20% of Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) in a deal that values the world's largest music label at 30 billion... Reuters India Also reported by •The Wrap •Billboard.com
