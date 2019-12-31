Global  

Bombardier continues streamlining with sale of wiring operation in Mexico

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Bombardier Inc. on Friday announced plans to sell a portion of its operations in Querétaro, Mexico that supplies components to programs including the Wichita-built Learjet.  The company says in a press release that it has agreed to sell its electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) work from that location to French firm Latécoère. The $50 million deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020. The division, which includes around 700 workers, will continue to supply those components…
