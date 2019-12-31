Global  

Here’s where you can ring in the new year in Tampa Bay

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
It’s New Year's Eve and there are countless events around Tampa Bay to ring in the new year and decade.  For those looking to ring in the new year in style, here are a few events happening around Tampa Bay.  Yarrgh’s Eve Booty Drop What: The city of Tampa’s New Year’s celebration that includes live music, games and a virtual “booty drop” at midnight When: 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.  Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Cost: Free Light It Up! What: Clearwater’s annual fireworks…
