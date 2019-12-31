Jacksonville: Free rides, towing and fireworks, oh my!

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 19 hours ago )

There's really no reason not to kiss 2019 goodbye - who can say no to free rides and fireworks ? Farah & Farah, a Jacksonville-based law firm, is offering free rides on New Years Eve to help those celebrating get home safely, AAA and Budweiser are offering free transport and towing and a walkway near the Jacksonville Landing will be open for fireworks. The law firm will cover your taxi ride with Coastal Cab and Clean Taxi or Uber ride, so long as you sign up and get a code or give them a call.…


