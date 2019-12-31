Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

College football leads ESPN to week of television supremacy

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — With a feast of football, ESPN outpaced all of the broadcasters to be the most-watched network on television during holiday week.

The showcase was ESPN's college football championship semi-finals, which together averaged 19.3 million viewers and outpaced last year's games by 6%, the Nielsen company said. Credit goes primarily to the Clemson-Ohio State pairing, which matched two undefeated teams in a pulsating game not decided until the final minute.

Those games, plus a Monday night NFL contest between Minnesota and Green Bay, helped ESPN beat NBC to be the most popular network.

After all these years, NBC's showing of the movie “It's a Wonderful Life” on Christmas Eve is still a draw. Nielsen said 3.6 million people watched as Santa's trip neared.

Among the broadcast networks, NBC averaged 5.6 million viewers in prime time. CBS had 3.8 million, ABC had 3 million, Fox had 2.6 million, Univision had 1.31 million, ION Television reached 1.27 million, Telemundo had 760,000 and the CW had 590,000.

ESPN's average of 6.31 million in prime time outpaced everyone. Fox News Channel was second among cable networks, with an average of 1.72 million, Hallmark's slate of holiday shows reached 1.54 million, TBS had 1.03 million and TLC had 982,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” averaged 8.1 million to top the network evening newcasts. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.3 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5 million.

For the week of Dec. 23-29, the top 20 programs, networks and viewerships were:

1. NFL Football: San Francisco at Seattle, NBC, 22.85 million.

2. College Football Championship Semifinal: Clemson vs. Ohio State, ESPN, 20.39 million.

3. “College Football Studio Show,” ESPN, 17.3 million.

4. College Football Championship Semifinal: Oklahoma vs....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Roundtable Discussion: Matt Bove & Bills beat reporters discuss Week 16 vs. Patriots [Video]Roundtable Discussion: Matt Bove & Bills beat reporters discuss Week 16 vs. Patriots

Matt Bove is joined by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques and The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia and Matt Fairburn for a roundtable discussion on Saturday's matchup against the Patriots in Foxborough.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 08:34Published

‘ESPN College Gameday’ Fever Hits ‘U’ [Video]‘ESPN College Gameday’ Fever Hits ‘U’

The Minnesota-Wisconsin border battle gets national attention this week, reports John Lauritsen (1:57). WCCO 4 News At 10 – November 25, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

College football leads ESPN to week of television supremacy

NEW YORK (AP) — With a feast of football, ESPN outpaced all of the broadcasters to be the most-watched network on television during holiday week. The showcase...
Seattle Times

Aschoff, ESPN college football reporter, dies at 34

Edward Aschoff, who started covering college football for ESPN as an SEC reporter in 2011 and began a more expanded national role in 2017, died Tuesday at age...
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBC6News

KTAL NBC 6 News With a feast of football, ESPN outpaced all of the broadcasters to be the most-watched network on television during… https://t.co/orYweSmR4m 4 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone College football leads ESPN to week of television supremacy https://t.co/jl1qLUH3IS 1 hour ago

schoolmoneyorg

School Money College football leads ESPN to week of television supremacy - Seattle Times https://t.co/mjX0XqwASo college https://t.co/PgollOxGAs 2 hours ago

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts College football leads ESPN to week of television supremacy... 2 hours ago

NewsBreakouts

News Breakouts College football leads ESPN to week of television supremacy, https://t.co/e5tSyRrE3z 2 hours ago

1_blk_beauty

SELF-PARTNERED RT @AP_Top25: College football leads ESPN to a holiday week of television supremacy Nielsen says the CFP semifinals together averaged 19.… 3 hours ago

AP_Top25

AP Top 25 College football leads ESPN to a holiday week of television supremacy Nielsen says the CFP semifinals together av… https://t.co/DlUyHgHoHG 3 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen College Football Leads ESPN to Week of Television Supremacy - https://t.co/QHtTbzrsfn 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.