US Army bans TikTok amid growing concern about app's Chinese roots

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
US Army bans TikTok amid growing concern about app's Chinese rootsThe U.S. Army has banned military personnel from using the popular video app TikTok on government-issued phones, following guidance from the Pentagon and highlighting growing tensions over the app's Beijing-based parent firm.An...
Top 10 Viral TikTok Videos [Video]Top 10 Viral TikTok Videos

You’d be surprised how many of our favourite memes were born on Tiktok! For this list, we will be focusing mostly on Tiktoks that got a lot of traction outside of the app. Which of these viral Tiktok..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:16Published

The Top Apps of the 2010s [Video]The Top Apps of the 2010s

The Top Apps of the 2010s. With the decade coming to an end, app store intelligence firm App Annie has released its Decade in Review analysis. Here are the top 10 most-downloaded apps of the decade. 1...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published


ByteDance may sell off TikTok stake to avoid US backlash

Chinese company ByteDance's TikTok app is popular with young people across the globe for posting fun videos. However, recently security concerns about the app...
engadget

Army: TikTok Security Risk, Banned on Govt Phones

After determining the popular Chinese video app poses a threat to security, the Army has issued a ban on the app TikTok from all government-owned phones used by...
Newsmax

