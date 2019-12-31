Royal Caribbean bringing massive cruise ship to Galveston after $165M overhaul Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is bringing Allure of the Seas — what was once the world's largest cruise ship — to Galveston in 2021. Allure will sail seven-night Caribbean itineraries from Galveston beginning in November 2021, according to a press release from earlier this month. First, it will undergo a $165 million, 58-day renovation project. The project will add new features, including the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides;… 👓 View full article

