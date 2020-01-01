I rented a Tesla Model 3 from some dude on Turo, the car-share service

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A few blocks down the hill from my home in Berkeley lives a guy named Ethan Dang. We’d never met before, but for two days he gave me his $45,000 Tesla Model 3 to drive around.



We met up through a car-rental app called Turo. The San Francisco company is known as the Airbnb of car rentals. It works like this: One individual owns a car. Another wants to rent it. Turo puts them together.



In the inelegant language of Silicon Valley, that’s known as a peer-to-peer rental. Turo is growing fast — it says it has more than doubled its inventory over the past two years, to about 400,000 vehicles. And it appears to be riding out a consolidation in the app-based alternative car-rental business.



Beyond a couple of hitches with account setup, my Turo experience was smooth. After you create an account, you go to the website or tap on the app. You pull up a map and see the cars available near you, what days they’re available, who the owner is, and how much you’ll pay. With a click, Turo charges your credit card. The app puts you in touch with the owner. The two of you take it from there. Turo also operates valet-service lots in the San Francisco and Los Angeles markets where renters can pick up and drop off cars.



My two days with the Model 3 cost me $316.99: the basic, advertised rate of $110 a day, plus $44 for insurance, $10 for an EV-recharge fee, an $11 cleaning fee (an option I chose in order to avoid possible hassles over smudges on the windows) and a $31.99 “trip fee.” That last one is apparently Turo’s take on the Ticketmaster “convenience” charge, a way to build in profit at the back end while advertising a lower price up front. (Insurance for both owner and renter is handled through Turo by Liberty Mutual.)



Plenty of cars on Turo cost less. Dang also owns a Mini Cooper and rents it out for $53 a day,...


