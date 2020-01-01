Let's welcome New Year 2020 with spirit of love, compassion: Kiren Rijiju

Chanchlesh Vyas RT @srinivasiyc: Happy New Year to all my friends and family! The last year has tested our spirit, our courage and strength. But, as they… 38 seconds ago INC For 2024 Happy New Year to everyone! The last year has tested our spirit, our courage and strength. But, as they say, after… https://t.co/Qw6sQoK3wx 3 minutes ago गौरव गुप्ता RT @KirenRijiju: Let's welcome the New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion! On the eve of New Year we decided to do some works… 4 minutes ago Md.Shahid RT @IYC: Happy New Year to everyone! The last year has tested our spirit, our courage and strength. But, as they say, after the longest ni… 10 minutes ago