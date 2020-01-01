Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Let's welcome New Year 2020 with spirit of love, compassion: Kiren Rijiju

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday wished 'New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year: New Yorkers bring in 2020 in style

New Year: New Yorkers bring in 2020 in style 00:44

 Fireworks popped and confetti dropped as throngs of revellers cheered the start of 2020 in New York City's Times Square. In one of the globe's most-watched New Year's Eve spectacles, the crowd counted down the last seconds of 2019 as a luminescent crystal ball descended down a pole.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bayfront Park Packed With Partygoers Ready To Ring In The New Year [Video]Bayfront Park Packed With Partygoers Ready To Ring In The New Year

CBS4's Mike Cugno asked event-goers how many "dales" they expected out of Pitbull before the end of 2019.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:23Published

Unique New Year's Traditions [Video]Unique New Year's Traditions

CBSN New York's Dick Brennan takes a look at all the unique New Year's traditions as people get set to ring in 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Family-friendly, fun and free: New Years Eve in Perth on a budget

There’s plenty of family friendly events across Perth this New Years Eve to celebrate the end of 2019 and welcome in the New Year and a new decade.
The Age Also reported by •The Wrap

Post Malone Gets New Face Tattoo Just Ahead of Ringing In 2020 on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Post Malone has added one last tattoo to his collection to wrap up 2019. The 24-year-old musician debuted the new tattoo on his Instagram before he performs on...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared JrNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

ChanchleshVyas

Chanchlesh Vyas RT @srinivasiyc: Happy New Year to all my friends and family! The last year has tested our spirit, our courage and strength. But, as they… 38 seconds ago

INCfor2024

INC For 2024 Happy New Year to everyone! The last year has tested our spirit, our courage and strength. But, as they say, after… https://t.co/Qw6sQoK3wx 3 minutes ago

GouravM59522882

गौरव गुप्ता RT @KirenRijiju: Let's welcome the New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion! On the eve of New Year we decided to do some works… 4 minutes ago

MdShahi09675407

Md.Shahid RT @IYC: Happy New Year to everyone! The last year has tested our spirit, our courage and strength. But, as they say, after the longest ni… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.