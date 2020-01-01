Let's welcome New Year 2020 with spirit of love, compassion: Kiren Rijiju

Fireworks popped and confetti dropped as throngs of revellers cheered the start of 2020 in New York City's Times Square. In one of the globe's most-watched New Year's Eve spectacles, the crowd counted down the last seconds of 2019 as a luminescent crystal ball descended down a pole.
Post Malone has added one last tattoo to his collection to wrap up 2019. The 24-year-old musician debuted the new tattoo on his Instagram before he performs on... Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •New Zealand Herald
Tweets about this
Chanchlesh Vyas RT @srinivasiyc: Happy New Year to all my friends and family!
The last year has tested our spirit, our courage and strength. But, as they… 38 seconds ago
INC For 2024 Happy New Year to everyone!
The last year has tested our spirit, our courage and strength. But, as they say, after… https://t.co/Qw6sQoK3wx 3 minutes ago
गौरव गुप्ता RT @KirenRijiju: Let's welcome the New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion! On the eve of New Year we decided to do some works… 4 minutes ago
Md.Shahid RT @IYC: Happy New Year to everyone!
The last year has tested our spirit, our courage and strength. But, as they say, after the longest ni… 10 minutes ago