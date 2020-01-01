Global  

As Arizona minimum wage rises to $12 on Jan. 1, here's how restaurants are affected

bizjournals Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
As of Jan. 1, employers in Arizona are now required to pay at least a minimum wage of $12 an hour. Has the rising minimum wage wreaked havoc on businesses in the state? We looked at the numbers, and got some answers.
News video: Minimum wage, prescription changes part of new 2020 laws

Minimum wage, prescription changes part of new 2020 laws 00:55

 Medical marijuana, prescriptions and minimum wage will see some changes in 2020.

