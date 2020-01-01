As Arizona minimum wage rises to $12 on Jan. 1, here's how restaurants are affected
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () As of Jan. 1, employers in Arizona are now required to pay at least a minimum wage of $12 an hour. Has the rising minimum wage wreaked havoc on businesses in the state? We looked at the numbers, and got some answers.
In Colorado, the statewide minimum wage will rise to $12 in 2020. However, a new state law allows local governments to set higher wages and Denver did so in... Denver Post Also reported by •bizjournals
