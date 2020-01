Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Gonda, Jan 1 (IANS) Once stricken with poverty, the people of Wazirganj area of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh are now dealing in dinars, yens, rials and dollars. Their slums have turned into pucca houses and their children are receiving higher education like never before. The dreams of these poor people have taken wings with the help of just one person - software engineer Dipen Sinha.