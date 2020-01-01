Global  

French hardline union calls for more strikes to counter Macron's pension reform

Reuters India Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
French hardline union CGT called on Wednesday for more strikes in France this month after president Emmanuel Macron pledged to push through an overhaul of the pension system following weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions.
Credit: euronews (in English)
News video: French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march together on 24th day of action

French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march together on 24th day of action 00:50

 Thousands of trade unionists and Gilets Jaunes marched together against the French government's planned pension reform on the 24th consecutive day of strikes.View on euronews

France pension strike cripples economy, businesses [Video]France pension strike cripples economy, businesses

Transport, services affected as rail workers strike over Macron's proposed pension reforms, dampening Christmas sales

Transport strikes bring Christmas chaos to Paris [Video]Transport strikes bring Christmas chaos to Paris

Christmas travelers had an anxious wait at Paris's Saint Lazare train station on Saturday, amid a transport strike that has disrupted services. David Doyle reports.

Union boss defiant on France's longest strike in decades

Union boss defiant on France's longest strike in decadesEmployees of French national railway operator SNCF are seen on a platform at Gare Montparnasse train station during a strike by all unions of French SNCF and the...
Macron vows to ‘fully carry out’ pension reform in New Year’s Eve speech

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that his government would push through a pension overhaul despite fierce protests from unions behind one of the...
