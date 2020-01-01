Edmunds: Best cars for achieving your New Year's resolutions

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





Here are the cars Edmunds believes will help achieve some of the most popular New Year's resolutions.



LOSE WEIGHT: 2019 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA



Shedding those pesky holiday pounds is a common resolution, and few things inspire losing weight more than a tight fit. That's especially true for cars, which is why we recommend the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. The Miata is a small roadster that recently underwent a diet of its own. When the engineers designed this Miata generation, they wanted it to weigh the same as the first model that debuted in 1990.



Nimble handling and a peppy engine make the Miata fun to drive, but it's the compact cabin that provides the primary motivation for hitting the gym. The Miata is also well suited for resolvers tackling their weight loss journey with a buddy since the cramped two-seat interior will cause wider passengers to rub shoulders.



Starting price (including destination and handling): $26,650



BE MORE SPONTANEOUS: 2020 JEEP WRANGLER



Those looking to add more off-the-cuff adventure to their lives need a vehicle that is similarly ready to go at a moment's notice. The 2020 Jeep Wrangler embodies that spirit more than any other vehicle on sale today. Even though its on-road manners are unrefined compared to modern crossover SUVs, the Jeep Wrangler offers unsurpassed capability when pavement turns to dirt.



