Edmunds: Best cars for achieving your New Year's resolutions

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Today, people across the country will put their New Year's resolutions into practice. These goals represent an honest attempt at self-improvement, but they often fall apart as the year progresses. What if the next car you buy can help you get motivated? A new car to fit a resolution is a huge commitment, but it might just be the thing to (sometimes literally) drive you to your goal.

Here are the cars Edmunds believes will help achieve some of the most popular New Year's resolutions.

LOSE WEIGHT: 2019 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA

Shedding those pesky holiday pounds is a common resolution, and few things inspire losing weight more than a tight fit. That's especially true for cars, which is why we recommend the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. The Miata is a small roadster that recently underwent a diet of its own. When the engineers designed this Miata generation, they wanted it to weigh the same as the first model that debuted in 1990.

Nimble handling and a peppy engine make the Miata fun to drive, but it's the compact cabin that provides the primary motivation for hitting the gym. The Miata is also well suited for resolvers tackling their weight loss journey with a buddy since the cramped two-seat interior will cause wider passengers to rub shoulders.

Starting price (including destination and handling): $26,650

BE MORE SPONTANEOUS: 2020 JEEP WRANGLER

Those looking to add more off-the-cuff adventure to their lives need a vehicle that is similarly ready to go at a moment's notice. The 2020 Jeep Wrangler embodies that spirit more than any other vehicle on sale today. Even though its on-road manners are unrefined compared to modern crossover SUVs, the Jeep Wrangler offers unsurpassed capability when pavement turns to dirt.

Every Wrangler comes standard with four-wheel drive and plenty of...
Best Ideas For Making Fun New Year's Resolutions As A Family

Best Ideas For Making Fun New Year's Resolutions As A Family

 When most people think about New Year's resolutions, their thoughts often turn to money and health. For example, millions vow to lose weight, stop smoking, and save money. But according to Business Insider, another option come December 31st is to make fun family resolutions. In fact, your kids will...

