Inside Carlos Ghosn's epic fall from superstar auto executive to international fugitive
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () · *As recently as 2017, Carlos Ghosn, the automotive executive leading a triple alliance of companies, was raking in tens of millions of dollars in compensation and had homes on multiple continents. *
· *Today he's an international fugitive, having skirted Japanese authorities in an escape that's captured the world's...
According to CNN, former auto titan Carlos Ghosn has left Japan for Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged Japanese justice system." Ghosn's sudden departure comes as he was awaiting a highly publicized criminal trial. In a statement, Ghosn said, "I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held...