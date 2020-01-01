Global  

Inside Carlos Ghosn's epic fall from superstar auto executive to international fugitive

Business Insider Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Inside Carlos Ghosn's epic fall from superstar auto executive to international fugitive· *As recently as 2017, Carlos Ghosn, the automotive executive leading a triple alliance of companies, was raking in tens of millions of dollars in compensation and had homes on multiple continents. *
· *Today he's an international fugitive, having skirted Japanese authorities in an escape that's captured the world's...
Credit: Wochit
News video: Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Reportedly Left Japan For Lebanon

Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Reportedly Left Japan For Lebanon 00:29

 According to CNN, former auto titan Carlos Ghosn has left Japan for Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged Japanese justice system." Ghosn's sudden departure comes as he was awaiting a highly publicized criminal trial. In a statement, Ghosn said, "I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held...

Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly left Japan for Lebanon [Video]Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly left Japan for Lebanon

According to CNN, former auto titan Carlos Ghosn has left Japan for Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged Japanese justice system." Ghosn's sudden departure comes as he was awaiting a highly..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29


Recent related news from verified sources

By jumping bail, fugitive Ghosn burns bridges to Japan

TOKYO (AP) — By jumping bail, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who had long insisted on his innocence, has now committed a clear crime and can never return...
Seattle Times

Live special: Carlos Ghosn, what's next?

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has fled to Lebanon from Japan — where he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct — surprising even...
France 24 Also reported by •RTTNews

