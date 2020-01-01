Global  

Tesla Delivers More Than 12K Model 3s In Netherlands In December

RTTNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. has delivered more than 12,000 Model 3 vehicles in the Netherlands. The significant sales growth is attributed to an electric vehicle incentive that expired at the end of 2019. According to Kentekenradar, which publishes current license plate statistics in the country, 12,062 Tesla Model 3s were registered in the country in December.
