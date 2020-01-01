Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois to the delight of pot fans — many who began lining up hours early at dispensaries.

About 500 people were outside Dispensary 33 in Chicago. Renzo Mejia made the first legal purchase in the shop shortly after 6 a.m., the earliest that Illinois' new law allowed such sals.

“To be able to have (recreational marijuana) here is just mind-boggling,” Mejia told the Chicago Sun-Times after buying an eighth of an ounce called “Motorbreath.”

Illinois already allowed medical marijuana, but it is now the 11th state to allow its use and sale for recreational purposes. The law approved by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker allows people 21 or older to possess of up to 30 grams (1.06 ounces) of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams (0.17 ounces) of cannabis concentrate.

Pamela Althoff, executive director of the Springfield-based Cannabis Business Association of Illinois, told The Associated Press that she spent much of Wednesday morning in Chicago and the city’s northwestern suburbs. She said wait times of up to three hours were getting shorter as the day progressed.

“It has been joyous and well-run,” she said. “People are extraordinarily courteous and civil.”

Police were on-hand at most shops mostly to control traffic.

Althoff cautioned that recreational marijuana may not be consumed in public and added that like all new products, it may be a little expensive.

“We hope that down the line it will become less expensive,” she said. “The message from the industry is not promoting or opposing, it’s the state of Illinois made it legal and we’re here to provide a safe and a quality product for those who wish to consume....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Smooth First Day Sales Of Recreational Marijuana

Smooth First Day Sales Of Recreational Marijuana 01:45

 Sales rolling smoothly as customers wait patiently in lines throughout the city to buy, for the first time, recreational marijuana in Illinois.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Legal Weed Sales Underway In Illinois [Video]Legal Weed Sales Underway In Illinois

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports on the historic event taking place in Illinois today: It's the first day of recreational marijuana sales. Long lines circle dispensaries as people wait to get marijuana..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:44Published

Pot Sales Now Legal In Illinois [Video]Pot Sales Now Legal In Illinois

Jackie Ryan is one of the first people in Illinois to purchase pot legally in Illinois. Video credit: Cresco Labs.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

CHICAGO (AP) — The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois to the delight of pot fans — many who began lining up hours...
Seattle Times

Illinois Starts New Year on High Note With First Sales of Recreational Marijuana


TIME

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WausauPilot

Wausau Pilot Side note: A key part of Illinois' law is the expungement of some low-level marijuana convictions. On Tuesday, more… https://t.co/PtqZaykJPD 1 minute ago

WSBT

WSBT Cannabis sales could generate $250 million for Illinois by 2022, according to estimates by officials. https://t.co/9QW2XCkQ3R 6 minutes ago

Turn_US_Blue

J_Resistimg 🌊🌊🌊#VoteBlueNoMatterWho🌊🌊🌊⭐⭐ RT @SoCalWoman: Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana https://t.co/zIxTYz8lxv 13 minutes ago

Essence420

The Smoking Nun RT @MMPconnection: #cannabiscommunity #cannabis #marijuana -https://t.co/eI6A9d8hnq CHICAGO (AP) — The sale of marijuana for recreational… 13 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana https://t.co/PiKyihzh5C 16 minutes ago

keithhayward

Keith Justice Hayward Remember when our country destroyed entire lives over this? https://t.co/6sfyFjJdIk 24 minutes ago

chitown_rager

☠️Dubstep Don ☠️🔜 Radiance NYE RT @fox32news: The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois to the delight of pot fans — many who beg… 35 minutes ago

bostonherald

Boston Herald Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana https://t.co/zNeAiAoWjG 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.