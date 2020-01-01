Trump to ban most flavoured e-cigarettes



Recent related videos from verified sources The US Officially Raises Tobacco Buying Age To 21 A new law in the United States has gone into effect, according to Business Insider. The law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. Donald Trump signed the new minimum age.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published 6 days ago Trump says ban of some flavored e-cigarette products could lead to illegal sales U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday raised worries that enacting a proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes would lead to illegal sales of the product. Chris Dignam has more. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:04Published on November 23, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Trump administration announces ban on e-cigarette flavors, except menthol The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some e-cigarette flavors to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing menthol and tobacco...

Reuters 3 hours ago



Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavors, The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising teenage use of vaping...

Reuters 13 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Paul W Bennett Banning Flavoured E-Cigarettes: American Trump Administration plans to ban most flavoured pods, except for menthol… https://t.co/Gt2cflZzUN 21 hours ago