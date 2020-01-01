Global  

Trump to ban most flavoured e-cigarettes

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Trump to ban most flavoured e-cigarettesThe Trump administration plans to ban most flavoured e-cigarette pods - closed cartridges that contain vaping liquids and are hugely popular among young people - while sparing the kind of products typically sold by vape shops, according...
News video: FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors

FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors 01:10

 FDA Will Likely Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors. Dessert, fruit and mint-flavored e-cigarette cartridges are expected to be included in the forthcoming ban, approved by the Trump administration. Tobacco and menthol flavors will likely be unaffected by the new ban. The ban is an attempt to curb the teen...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The US Officially Raises Tobacco Buying Age To 21 [Video]The US Officially Raises Tobacco Buying Age To 21

A new law in the United States has gone into effect, according to Business Insider. The law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. Donald Trump signed the new minimum age..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Trump says ban of some flavored e-cigarette products could lead to illegal sales [Video]Trump says ban of some flavored e-cigarette products could lead to illegal sales

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday raised worries that enacting a proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes would lead to illegal sales of the product. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration announces ban on e-cigarette flavors, except menthol

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some e-cigarette flavors to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing menthol and tobacco...
Reuters

Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavors,

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising teenage use of vaping...
Reuters

Educhatter

Paul W Bennett Banning Flavoured E-Cigarettes: American Trump Administration plans to ban most flavoured pods, except for menthol… https://t.co/Gt2cflZzUN 21 hours ago

