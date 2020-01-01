How Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware fare in healthiest state rankings

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

New Jersey leaped into the top 10 on an annual report ranking the country's healthiest states. The Garden State landed at No. 8 on United Health Foundation's 2019 America's Health Rankings report, up from 11th a year before. Pennsylvania kept its spot at No. 28. Delaware rose one spot to 30th. New Jersey's strengths, according to the report, include increasing its high school graduation 9% since 2013 to 90.5% and a low rate of violent crime. Challenges, however, include drug deaths rising 63%…


