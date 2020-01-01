Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware fare in healthiest state rankings

bizjournals Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
New Jersey leaped into the top 10 on an annual report ranking the country's healthiest states. The Garden State landed at No. 8 on United Health Foundation's 2019 America's Health Rankings report, up from 11th a year before. Pennsylvania kept its spot at No. 28. Delaware rose one spot to 30th. New Jersey's strengths, according to the report, include increasing its high school graduation 9% since 2013 to 90.5% and a low rate of violent crime. Challenges, however, include drug deaths rising 63%…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation Putting Aside Money For Family Planning Service

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation Putting Aside Money For Family Planning Service 00:26

 New Jersey leaders are focusing on women's health in the new year.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Some Business Owners, Customers Caught Off Guard by New Tobacco Law [Video]Some Business Owners, Customers Caught Off Guard by New Tobacco Law

Two new tobacco laws in Pennsylvania are confusing some of the people who sell the products.

Credit: WPMT     Duration: 01:54Published

The US Cities You're Most Likely To Keep Your New Year's Resolutions In [Video]The US Cities You're Most Likely To Keep Your New Year's Resolutions In

The four most common New Year's resolutions are exercising, healthy eating, saving money, and reducing stress And according to Business Insider, some cities are simply more conducive to helping you..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia and Maryland both got healthier in 2019

Virginia made a big jump in national rankings of the healthiest states in the country in 2019, according to an annual report. Virginia rose five spots from its...
bizjournals

United States: New Jersey Formally Amends The New Jersey Law Against Discrimination To Include Hairstyle Discrimination As A Form Of Illegal Race Discrimination - Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Seyfarth Synopsis: New Jersey Has Joined California and New York as the Third State to Formally Amend Its Anti-Discrimination Laws
Mondaq


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.