Animoca Brands begins auction of FC Bayern Munich new year edition digital collectibles

Proactive Investors Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd (ASX:AB1) owned Sryking has auctioned seven bundles of official FC Bayern Munich ‘Christmas 2019 Edition’ non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles for a total of 240.9649 ether (about US$31,100). Auctions for FC Bayern Munich New Year 2020 Edition Legendary Player Cards started today and last until January 6, 2020. The Christmas 2019 Edition and New Year 2020 Edition Legendary Player Cards are both special edition official digital collectibles of the FC Bayern Munich football team. They are NFTs, unique cryptographic tokens with rarity, authenticity, and ownership secured and guaranteed by blockchain technology. A series of auctions for the Christmas 2019 Edition cards began on December 20, 2019. The bundle of all 24 FC Bayern Munich 2019 Christmas Edition Legendary Player Cards was sold for 133 ETH (about US$16,700 at the time of sale). The remaining set of 24 Player Cards was sold, as six bundles of four cards, at Dutch auction for a total of 107.9649 ETH (about US$14,400). Owners of all these Player Cards will enjoy complete digital ownership of the cards with the freedom to do anything they want, including selling them on a marketplace or using them in any supported blockchain games. Details of all Christmas 2019 Edition Player Card bundles and auction results FC Bayern Munich, founded in 1900, is the most successful club in German football history, with a record of winning 29 national titles and 19 national cups.
