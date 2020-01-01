Global  

Rio welcomes a record 2.9 mn people to New Year's celebration

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Rio de Janeiro, Jan 2 (IANS) The iconic Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro finished 2019 by welcoming a record 2.9 million people to its New Year's Eve celebration on legendary Copacabana beach, where they enjoyed a festive atmosphere, fireworks and music as they rang in 2020.
