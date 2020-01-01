Rio welcomes a record 2.9 mn people to New Year's celebration

EIN Brazil Business Rio Welcomes a Record 2․9 Million People to New Year’s Celebration https://t.co/zw4DEWSvn6 55 minutes ago LatAm Herald Tribune Rio Welcomes a Record 2.9 Million People to New Year’s Celebration https://t.co/VanL5jYnPr 1 hour ago Cynthia Brown HOPE to be one in the NEAR future. 🙏🇮🇱🙏 Zechariah 8:22 (KJV) Yea, MANY people and STRONG Nations shall come to se… https://t.co/1FufpNtrON 3 days ago Dorothy Chapman ⏳ RT @MacBethSpeaks: Said #Berners to people everywhere: do you see what we see? A sea of humanity who wants @SenSanders in the WH to advoca… 4 days ago