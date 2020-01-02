Global  

S&P/ASX 200 trading up 0.2% midway through the first session of the year

Proactive Investors Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) is up 13.1 points or 0.2% higher at 6,697.2 at around 1.00pm on the first trading day of 2020. The ASX 200 dipped over the first hour but has since recovered to be near its high for the day midway through the session. Financials are the worst performers of the day, down 0.15% and Communication Services is the best performing sector up 1.51% driven largely by Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) up 1.84% on the day so far. Pre-market: S&P/ASX 200 futures slightly positive heading into first trading day of 2020 ASX 200 futures are pointing to a slightly higher start to the first trading day of 2020. The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) closed up 9.49 or +0.29% to 3,230.78 and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed up 26.61 or +0.30% to 8,972.60. This capped off very good years for US equity markets.   U.S. markets are officially done trading for the year. Here’s how they performed. https://t.co/dIOGnO7pKV pic.twitter.com/0E57aKzNsi — CNBC (@CNBC) December 31, 2019   The AUDUSD continues its recent strength breaking above 70 cents to 0.7017 – as the Aussie dollar strengthens, this will put downward pressure on our stock market. Gold continues to hold its recent gains, trading at US$1,519 per ounce while WTI Crude Oil was down 0.78% to US$61.20 per barrel. At 12.45pm AEST today, China’s monthly Caixin Manufacturing PMI data will be released.
 Two New York City hospitals say they welcomed the city's first babies born in 2020 at the stroke of midnight.

